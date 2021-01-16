First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.32. First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 2,792,974 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

About First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project that covers an area of 1,698 acres located in Idaho. First Cobalt Corp. also controls silver and cobalt assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Cobalt Corp. (FCC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.