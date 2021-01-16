First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,000.71

First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,000.71 and traded as high as $3,145.00. First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) shares last traded at $3,120.00, with a volume of 7,816 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,043.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,000.71. The company has a market cap of £862.02 million and a P/E ratio of 60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.