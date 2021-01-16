First Financialcorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Financialcorp IN lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $105.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

