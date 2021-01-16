First Financialcorp IN Sells 285 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Financialcorp IN cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 35,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.