First Hawaiian Bank Buys 429 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 87,411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 246.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 96.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HII opened at $171.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $279.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

