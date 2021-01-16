First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EAT opened at $59.18 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 103.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

