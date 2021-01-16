First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after buying an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,159,000 after purchasing an additional 241,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,226,000 after purchasing an additional 83,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $218.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $227.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.43.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,839,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,371 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,824. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

