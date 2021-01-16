First Hawaiian Bank Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

