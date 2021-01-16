First Hawaiian Bank Has $577,000 Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Belden were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 24.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 139,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

In other Belden news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.57. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

