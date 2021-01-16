First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,497 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sealed Air by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $2,872,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $44.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

