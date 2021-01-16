First Hawaiian Bank Sells 707 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 499,236 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 744.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 272,496 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,111,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,061,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

