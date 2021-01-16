First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 126,509 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 431.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,509 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after acquiring an additional 710,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $1,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.84. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

