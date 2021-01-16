First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cintas were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 650.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,550,000 after purchasing an additional 316,517 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cintas by 216.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,863 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 58.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 28.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,409,000 after buying an additional 97,574 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $326.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.59. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

