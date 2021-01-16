First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $450,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

NASDAQ COST opened at $362.16 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

