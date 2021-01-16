First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $474,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.