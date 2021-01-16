First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $507,000 Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in OGE Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

NYSE OGE opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.54%.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $101,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,697.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner acquired 2,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.