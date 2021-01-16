First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $558,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 384.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 90,241 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 458.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 354.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 57,024 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.