First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $754,000 Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 17.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,873,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,196 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 48.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 247,292 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1,569.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 235,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 220,975 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 392.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 429.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.