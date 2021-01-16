First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,454 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,430,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:O opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

