First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,736.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,769.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,617.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,843.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

