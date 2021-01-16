First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.91.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

Shares of FM opened at C$22.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$15.85 billion and a PE ratio of -52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.41. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$26.72.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075 in the last quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.