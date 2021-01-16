First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

FQVLF opened at $18.02 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

