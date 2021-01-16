First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.54 and last traded at $52.33. Approximately 97,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 43,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 16.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 76.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 113,741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $96,000.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXG)

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

