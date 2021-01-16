First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.86 and last traded at $47.03. 23,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 29,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 180.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.