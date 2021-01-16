First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FNY traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.26. 78,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $70.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,481,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 107,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 72,974 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61,932 shares during the period.

