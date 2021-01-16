First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.23 and last traded at $101.98. 72,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 108,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.61.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.