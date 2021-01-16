First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Up 90.6% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 234.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ROBT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 33,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,123. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $53.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

