First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.70. 2,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.04% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

