First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Shares Down 1.5%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) was down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.74 and last traded at $65.92. Approximately 379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,431,000.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.