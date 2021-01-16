First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,001. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $85.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

