Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $220.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $160.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.26.

Five Below stock opened at $189.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.75. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $197.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Five Below by 51.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Five Below by 181.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Five Below by 55.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

