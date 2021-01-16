FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) Shares Up 0%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG)’s share price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.75 and last traded at $127.31. Approximately 2,009 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.