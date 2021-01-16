Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 68.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Folder Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $609,594.31 and $34,985.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 67.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00044468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00115005 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00064061 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00240989 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,664.27 or 0.87437902 BTC.

Folder Protocol Token Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

