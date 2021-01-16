Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $105.04

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.04 and traded as low as $102.00. Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 257,581 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.04. The company has a quick ratio of 46.10, a current ratio of 46.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £618.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68.

In related news, insider Christopher Ambler purchased 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £10,023.52 ($13,095.79). Also, insider Peter Dicks purchased 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,240.32 ($1,620.49).

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) Company Profile (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

