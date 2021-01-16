Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Up 5.8%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) shares shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.09. 282,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 115,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 44.17%.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

