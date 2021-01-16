Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Up 6.5%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $36.76. 353,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 221,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

Several research firms recently commented on FREQ. B. Riley began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $327,008.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,122,493.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,522 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 279.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 401.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

