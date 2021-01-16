Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “add” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

