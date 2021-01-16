FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Update

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $28,216.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $68,673. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 95.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

