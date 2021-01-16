Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FPE. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.14 ($50.75).

FPE stock opened at €37.25 ($43.82) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.23.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

