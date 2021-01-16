FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). FuelCell Energy reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,785,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,259,633. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 5.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 45.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 29.6% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

