FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 8%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $17.60. 84,902,992 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 76,940,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 5.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $296,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.