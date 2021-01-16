FUJIFILM Holdings Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $59.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FUJIFILM has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.33. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

