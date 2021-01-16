Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.33

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 32736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fujitsu in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter.

About Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

