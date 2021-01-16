Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.81

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 57105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63.

Get Fusion Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $8,090,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Fusion Acquisition by 89.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 189,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 89,769 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 44.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:FUSE)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.