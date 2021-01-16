Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Up 5.7%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.70 and last traded at $73.01. Approximately 7,580,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,665,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Futu in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Futu in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

