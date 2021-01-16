Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,974 ($25.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,880.80 ($24.57).

Shares of LON FUTR traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,778 ($23.23). 228,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,486. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. Future plc has a 52-week low of GBX 489.50 ($6.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,764.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,698.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Future plc (FUTR.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Future plc (FUTR.L)’s payout ratio is 6.61%.

In other Future plc (FUTR.L) news, insider Rachel Addison acquired 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,774 ($23.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,636.52 ($64,850.43). Also, insider Hugo Drayton acquired 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,675 ($21.88) per share, for a total transaction of £39,798 ($51,996.34).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

