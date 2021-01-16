FUZE Token Price Reaches $61.24 on Exchanges (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One FUZE Token token can now be bought for approximately $61.24 or 0.00163035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $47,073.41 and $30,070.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00046378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00116457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00064624 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00239595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00061577 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34,192.24 or 0.91028822 BTC.

FUZE Token Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 769 tokens. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net.

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

FUZE Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.