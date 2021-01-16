FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cryoport, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cryoport in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

CYRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $68.10.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

