FY2020 Earnings Forecast for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Issued By Piper Sandler

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $197.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,573,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

