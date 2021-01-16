FY2020 Earnings Forecast for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Issued By Northcoast Research

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.35. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.91.

MAN stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

